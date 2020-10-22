VP Mike Pence in Fort Wayne, Sen. Kamala Harris in virtual event Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence was back in Indiana for a campaign rally.

That stop was Thursday afternoon in Fort Wayne for a campaign rally. As soon as he arrived at the rally, Pence warmly greeted the people in the crowd. The vice president said since President Donald Trump took office, the administration has rebuilt the military, revived the economy, secured the border and supported law enforcement.

Pence also said nearly 10,000 jobs came to Indiana in the first three years of the Trump administration.

“I have got to tell you, t hat’s a credit to hard-working Hoosiers. That’s a credit to this president and his policies. Our allies in the Congress support him. I also want to say it’s also a credit to a governor who believes in Indiana manufacturing and has fought for Hoosier jobs. Join me in thanking Gov. Eric Holcomb for putting Hoosier workers first.”

Pence on Thursday night arrived at Indianapolis International Airport in preparation for voting Friday morning at the City-County Building in Indianapolis.

Also on Thursday, the Democrat presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris, appeared in a National Urban League’s virtual event called Reclaim Your Vote. The series talked about what’s at stake for Black America and Black voters in this country with the upcoming presidential election.

“Joe (Biden) and I will work to root out systemic racism that still exists within our courtrooms, our prisons and our criminal justice systems. The bottom line is together we will win this race. We will build back better and we will unite our country again,” Harris said.