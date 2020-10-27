Watch live: Indiana governor candidates take part in 2nd debate

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The three candidates for Indiana governor are set to face each other for the second of two scheduled televised debates.

Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater on Tuesday night were to take part in debate from separate areas of the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis because of COVID-19 precautions.

As is the practice with all commission debates going back to 2008, the questions come from the public.

The debate comes one week ahead of Election Day as Indiana is seeing steep increases in coronavirus-related deaths, infections and hospitalizations in the time since Holcomb last month lifted nearly all of Indiana’s coronavirus restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes.