‘We have put every hand on deck’: Postal Service handling election mail in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Postal workers in the Greater Indiana District are working six to seven days a week, and 10-12 hours a day leading up to Election Day.

“If every voter in America voted by mail, it would only be equivalent to about three-fourths of our overall volume in a day. It’s much less than we have every Christmas, and we’re more than capable of ensuring that we get every ballot home,” Christi Johnson-Kennedy, the acting district manager of the Greater Indiana District, said Friday.

Johnson-Kennedy said they’re working very closely with the Indiana and Marion County boards of elections and the secretary of state’s office to make sure the election mail is smooth.

This comes as some Hoosier voters have told News 8 they still haven’t gotten their absentee ballots that were sent out in mid-September.

News 8’s David Williams asked Johnson-Kennedy what the Postal Service is doing to ensure those voters get their absentee ballots in time to be counted.

“We have put every hand on deck. No one’s sitting in an office. We are boots on the ground right now. We have special collection trips; we are leveraging our express mail network to move things as quickly as possible, whether it’s an Indiana ballot or someone here who is trying to get their ballot to another state,” Johnson-Kennedy said.

Johnson-Kennedy said the Postal Service is committed to getting every ballot delivered.

“To identify where in the process from printing the ballot, to us accepting it into our system, where something may have gone wrong. So, we’re still looking into that. We take every concern very seriously, and we investigate every customer’s concern about a missing ballot,” Johnson-Kennedy explained.

Staff will be on standby starting Monday all the way through Election Day.

“Who are looking for ballots and we are going to take every necessary step to make sure that we get it to the appropriate election board timely,” Johnson-Kennedy explained.

News 8’s David Williams talked with Hoosier voters Friday to see how confident they are in the post office’s ability to deliver ballots on time.

“Fairly confident,” said Robert Hampton, as he waited in line to vote early in downtown Indianapolis on Friday. “I think they’ll do the best that they can.”

“I’m nervous,” said Chloe Alder, also waiting in line to vote early. “I don’t know how confident I am in that.”

Johnson-Kennedy told News 8 the Postal Service plans to open ballot drop-off locations in downtown Indianapolis as soon as Monday. There, you’ll be able to have your ballot stamped, accepted and delivered.

Voters who have not received absentee ballots requested more than two weeks ago can request a new ballot by filling out form ABS-5. Here is the process for Marion County voters:

Print and sign the form, and return the signed copy to the Marion County Election Board at elections@indy.gov using the subject line “ABS-5 Request for Ballot Reissue.”

You can hand deliver or mail your completed ABS-5 form to 3737 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46201

You can fax your completed ABS-5 form to 317-327-4815.

You can call the Election Board at 317-327-5100 and press option 1, and then option 1 again to speak with Election Board staff to initiate the process of having your ballot reissued.

You can also vote in person at an early voting location or Election Day vote center. You must submit an affidavit stating you did not receive an absentee ballot.