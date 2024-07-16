Wells outlines policy priorities after attorney general nomination

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democratic attorney general nominee Destiny Wells on Tuesday said she would prioritize medical privacy and workers’ rights if elected.

Wells easily won the Democratic nomination for attorney general at Saturday’s Indiana Democratic Party convention. She said she would immediately withdraw the state of Indiana from numerous high-profile national cases where current Attorney General Todd Rokita has filed friend-of-court briefs. She said doing this would refocus the office’s resources on serving the state’s needs.

Wells said she would stop asking for the state’s terminated pregnancy reports, calling Rokita’s repeated requests for them a violation of patients’ privacy. She said she plans to release a children’s bill of rights to help abused and neglected children, including in cases of educational neglect. She also said she would redirect resources toward investigating labor trafficking and wage theft.

“We want to have a workers’ rights task force and build that out so we become more of a people’s attorney in addition to being the government’s attorney,” she said.

Wells has long criticized Rokita’s involvement in high-profile national legal cases and highlighted reports of high turnover in his office. She said she wants to encourage people to work in the office by, among other things, not requiring employees to sign non-disclosure agreements.

Wells faces a steep climb in her effort to unseat Rokita. The latest campaign finance reports, filed Monday, show Wells has raised nearly $206,000 and spent nearly $108,000 since the beginning of the year.

During the same period, Rokita raised roughly $1.56 million and spent about $246,000. Wells said the key is to persuade voters not to vote straight-ticket this fall. Wells lost the race for secretary of state in 2022 to Diego Morales but said Democrats are much stronger at the top of the ticket this time due to the presence of a candidate for governor in the race.

She said she’s also working to persuade national Democrats to support her campaign, pointing to January’s ratings change by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia from safe Republican to lean Republican.

“This has to be a race where we start sprinting now and we start raising, and that’s a conversation we’re prepared to have,” she said. “And I have been on the horn for the past two days having those conversations with donors who were holding out to wait to see who would win the convention race.”

Election Day is Nov. 5. Wells and Rokita are the only two candidates running for attorney general.