What you need to know: Election Day 2023 in Indiana

Stickers sit on a table at the Wicker Park Social Center polling place during the first day of early voting in Indiana on Oct. 6, 2020, in Highland, Indiana. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tuesday is Election Day!

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. Anyone in line by 6 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Early voting ended at noon Monday in Marion County and across the Hoosier state.

Where to vote: Voting center or polling place?

Registered voters can visit indianavoters.in.gov and click on “voting location” to check their voting status, find out where to vote, and view a sample ballot.

More than 30 Indiana counties require voters to go to a specific polling place. Most counties, including Marion County, have voting centers where any of the county’s eligible voters can cast a ballot.

Take your ID

Voters must show a valid government-issued photo ID such as an Indiana driver’s license, a state-issued photo ID card, a military or veteran ID card, or a U.S. passport.

In Marion County and other counties with electronic poll books, the photo ID will be scanned to bring up each voter’s information. Voters should not sign a poll book until their ID is confirmed.

Registered voters without a valid photo ID can get one for free at any BMV license branch on Election Day. License branches will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. local time. Click here to view a list of required documentation.

Voters unable or unwilling to present a valid photo ID that meets the state’s requirements will be allowed to cast a provisional ballot.

What can I bring to the polls? Can someone help me vote?

Voters can bring any notes that will help them vote such as a list of candidates they intend to choose.

Voters can also bring someone to assist them, including a friend or relative. However, that person cannot be their employer, an officer of the voter’s union, or a union representative.

Voters can also fill out a form to have judges offer assistance, but both judges must accompany the voter into the voting booth.

Children can also accompany a voter to the polls.

Registered voters who asked for an absentee ballot but did not turn it in or drop it off at a voting center/post office drop-off location can return the absentee ballot at the polling place and vote in person.

If a voter requested an absentee ballot but never received one, they can fill out an affidavit and vote in person.

What not to wear to vote

Voters are not allowed to wear anything with a written statement in support or opposition to any candidate within 50 feet of the entrance to the room where voting will take place. If voters do so, poll workers can ask them to leave.

Indiana state law says electioneering includes “wearing or displaying an article of clothing, sign, button, or placard that states the name of any political party or includes the name, picture, photograph, or other likeness of any currently elected federal, state, county, or local official.”

A person who commits electioneering within the polls or the chute commits a Class A misdemeanor.

When does counting begin in Marion County?

Procedures for counting votes in Indiana vary depending on the precinct.

In Marion County, election officials will start canvassing absentee ballots Tuesday morning.

The majority of Election Day votes should be available on the county’s results page on Tuesday after the polls close.

How do I report an issue at a voting location?

A state website provides phone numbers for local election offices.

Hoosiers voters with concerns or questions can text “IN” to the number 45995. Submission will be sent directly to the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office. Election staff will review the submission and respond directly to the voter.