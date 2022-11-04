Election

Where to vote early in Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will continue Friday, Saturday and Monday in Hamilton County at multiple locations.

The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square will be open these hours:

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday.

9 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday.

8 a.m.-noon Monday.

The County Fairgrounds will be open these hours:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

8 a.m.-noon Monday.

Six additional locations opened Oct. 26 for early voting in Hamilton County: Billericay Park, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers; Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Westfield; Holland Memorial Park, 1 Park Drive, Fishers; Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel; Mercy Road Church-Carmel, 2381 Pointe Parkway; and Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St. Here are the hours for all locations:

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11.

Hoosiers can check their voter registration statuses at indianavoters.in.gov.

In Hamilton County, residents can call the voter registration office at 317-776-9632.