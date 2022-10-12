Election

Where to vote early in Hamilton County

"I Voted" stickers are shown Nov. 6, 2018, at a voting precinct in First Christian Church, 16377 Herriman Blvd., Noblesville, Indiana. (WISH Photo/Gregg Montgomery)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville.

The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

The Judicial Center will be open these hours:

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 17-21.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct 24-28.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 29.

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 4.

9 a.m-4 p.m. Nov. 5.

8 a.m.-noon Nov. 7.

The County Fairgrounds will be open these hours:

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12-14.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 17-21.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 24-29.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov 5.

8 a.m.-noon Nov. 7.

Here are six additional locations that will open Oct. 26 for early voting in Hamilton County: Billericay Park, 12690 Promise Road, Fishers; Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000-1 E. 151st St., Westfield; Holland Memorial Park, 1 Park Drive, Fishers; Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St., Carmel; Mercy Road Church-Carmel, 2381 Pointe Parkway; and Westfield City Hall, 130 Penn St. Here are the hours for all locations:

2-7 p.m. Oct. 26-27.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28-29.

2-7 p.m. Nov. 2-3.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 4-5.

The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11. Hoosiers can check their voter registration statuses at indianavoters.in.gov. In Hamilton County, residents can call the voter registration office at 317-776-9632.