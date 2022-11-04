Election

Where to vote early in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting for the November general election will continue through noon Monday, and Marion County on Saturday and Sunday will have multiple locations for voters.

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and and from 8 a.m.-noon Monday, early voting will be available at the downtown Indianapolis City-County Building. Parking will be free for voters on the west side of Delaware Street between Washington Street and Market Street. Voters also can park in the EZ Park surface lot at 355 E. Pearl St. The EZ Park lot can be accessed by turning south on New Jersey Street from Maryland Street, or by turning west on Pearl Street from East Street. Voters can also park in the Whole Foods parking garage for a maximum of two hours.

Eight additional early voting locations will be available 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Those locations are:

The county will have 187 voting locations during Election Day on Tuesday.

Voter registration ended Oct. 11.

More information on voting in Marion County is available online.