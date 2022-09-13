Election

Where to vote early in Marion County

Raymond Broedel casts his ballot at the City-County Building in the final hours of early voting in the primary election in Indianapolis on May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early voting for the November general election will start in Indiana on Oct. 12, and Marion County will have multiple locations for voters.

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m. from Oct. 12 to Nov. 6 and from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 7, early voting will be at the downtown Indianapolis City-County Building. Parking will be free for voters on the west side of Delaware Street between Washington Street and Market Street. Voters also can park in the EZ Park surface lot at 355 E. Pearl St. The EZ Park lot can be accessed by turning south on New Jersey Street from Maryland Street, or by turning west on Pearl Street from East Street. Voters can also park in the Whole Foods parking garage for a maximum of two hours.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 6, eight additional early voting will be available from 8 a.m-6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Those locations are:

The county will have 187 voting locations on Election Day, Nov. 8.

Voter registration will end Oct. 11.

More information on voting in Marion County is available online.