Will Indianapolis poll workers for Nov. 5 election get higher pay rates?

(Photo from Video Aired on WISH)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A committee of select members of the Indianapolis City-County Council on Tuesday advanced a proposal to give raises to poll workers.

If approved, the pay increases would take effect for the Nov. 5 election. The goal of the proposal is the increase the number of poll workers.

The council’s Administration and Finance Committee on Tuesday recommended the full council approve Proposal 313. The council will meet next at 7 p.m. Monday in the City-County Building.

Pay for absentee voter board workers would go from $11 per hour to $15 per hour.

Election Day clerks would get $180 a day; that’s up from $100.

Election Day inspectors would see their pay increase from $200 a day to $240 a day.

News 8’s Kyla Russell and Danielle Zulkosky contributed to this report.