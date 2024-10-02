You need an ID to vote in Indiana. Here’s what that ID must have.

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — When you head to the polls, don’t forget to bring a photo ID with you. You’re required by Indiana law to present that ID before you can vote.

Every voter has to have a photo ID with them. The ID must:

Show your photo

Have your name, which must match the name on your voter registration (although it doesn’t have to be identical)

Have an expiration date. It can even be an expired ID, as long as the expiration date is after the last General Election (Nov. 8, 2022).

Be issued by the state or by the U.S. government

What kind of IDs are acceptable

Some options that work are an Indiana driver’s license, a military ID, U.S. passport or Indiana photo ID. Student IDs from a public college in Indiana that have a photo, name and expiration date also work.

Don’t have a photo ID?

If you don’t drive, or don’t have a photo ID, you can get a free state-issued ID at the BMV for voting. The BMV will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Forgot your ID?

If you forgot your ID at home, you can ask to vote with a provisional ballot. Then, you’ll have to bring your ID to the election board by noon within 10 days of the election or prove one of the law’s exemptions applies to you.

Mirror Indy reporter Sophie Young covers services and resources. Contact her at sophie.young@mirrorindy.org.

