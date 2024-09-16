Your guide to early voting in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Jeffrey A. Johnson, senior pastor of Eastern Star Church, plans to be the first person in line when early voting for the general election opens at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at the City-County Building. That’s his goal every election year — though there’s one woman who usually beats him to the door.
When it comes to voting, “all of us need to have a plan,” Johnson said during a Sept. 4 voter engagement panel at his church. “I can’t understand why we don’t get up to vote and then get mad at the government about how they operate, right?”
Election Day isn’t until Nov. 5. But if you want to avoid long lines or can’t go to the polls that Tuesday, voting early is a great way to make sure your voice is heard. Marion County residents can choose from nine locations throughout the city — it doesn’t matter where you live.
Here’s what to know to make your own plan.
How do I check my voter registration status?
The deadline to register is Oct. 7. Visit Mirror Indy’s voter registration guide to see if you are eligible to vote, check your voter registration status or register to vote.
When can I vote early?
Early voting starts Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 4 at the City-County Building downtown. You can find hours, dates and parking information here.
You can also vote at eight other voting center locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 3.
Where can I vote early?
Choose the voting center that’s most convenient for you. Click on the links for the locations below to find details about hours, dates and what to bring.
Center Township
City-County Building
200 E. Washington St.
Decatur Township
Decatur Township Government Center
5410 S. High School Road
Franklin Township
Franklin Township Government Center
6231 S. Arlington Ave.
Lawrence Township
MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center
6501 Sunnyside Road
Perry Township
Perry Township Government Center
4925 Shelby St.
Pike Township
International Marketplace Coalition
4233 Lafayette Road, Suite A
Warren Township
Warren Township Government Center
501 N. Post Road
Washington Township
St. Luke’s United Methodist Church
100 W. 86th St.
Wayne Township
Thatcher Park Community Center
4649 W. Vermont St.
When I show up to vote early, what will it be like?
You will present your ID and check in with a poll worker, using an iPad. The worker will hand you a blank ballot, just like if you were voting on Election Day.
As an early voter, you’ll also receive a security envelope with a label that includes your name, date of birth, precinct of residence and address.
After you’ve filled out your ballot, you’ll fold it, put it in the envelope and seal it. You and two clerks — one Democrat, one Republican – will sign the envelope. Then it will be put into a ballot box.
What happens to my ballot after I vote?
At the end of each day of early voting, the Marion County Election Board’s staff will take ballot boxes with the sealed envelopes to their service center. There, the envelopes will go into a cage, where they remain until Election Day.
The key to the cage is in a safe that can only be opened when both a Republican and a Democrat are present. They each have a key to the safe, which they turn at the same time, and then remove the key to the cage. A staff member from the Election Board takes the key and unlocks the cage to remove ballots so they can be counted.
Mirror Indy reporter Sophie Young covers services and resources. Contact her at sophie.young@mirrorindy.org.