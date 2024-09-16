Your guide to early voting in Indianapolis

A voting machine is obscured by a divider at the Marion County Clerk's Office inside the Indianapolis City-County Building during early voting on May 1, 2023. Here's everything Marion County voters need to know about casting an early ballot in November's general election. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Jeffrey A. Johnson, senior pastor of Eastern Star Church, plans to be the first person in line when early voting for the general election opens at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at the City-County Building. That’s his goal every election year — though there’s one woman who usually beats him to the door.

When it comes to voting, “all of us need to have a plan,” Johnson said during a Sept. 4 voter engagement panel at his church. “I can’t understand why we don’t get up to vote and then get mad at the government about how they operate, right?”

Election Day isn’t until Nov. 5. But if you want to avoid long lines or can’t go to the polls that Tuesday, voting early is a great way to make sure your voice is heard. Marion County residents can choose from nine locations throughout the city — it doesn’t matter where you live.

Here’s what to know to make your own plan.

How do I check my voter registration status?

The deadline to register is Oct. 7. Visit Mirror Indy’s voter registration guide to see if you are eligible to vote, check your voter registration status or register to vote.

When can I vote early?

Early voting starts Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 4 at the City-County Building downtown. You can find hours, dates and parking information here.

You can also vote at eight other voting center locations from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26-Nov. 3.

Where can I vote early?

Choose the voting center that’s most convenient for you. Click on the links for the locations below to find details about hours, dates and what to bring.

Center Township

City-County Building

200 E. Washington St.

Decatur Township

Decatur Township Government Center

5410 S. High School Road

Franklin Township

Franklin Township Government Center

6231 S. Arlington Ave.

Lawrence Township

MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

6501 Sunnyside Road

Perry Township

Perry Township Government Center

4925 Shelby St.

Pike Township

International Marketplace Coalition

4233 Lafayette Road, Suite A

Warren Township

Warren Township Government Center

501 N. Post Road

Washington Township

St. Luke’s United Methodist Church

100 W. 86th St.

Wayne Township

Thatcher Park Community Center

4649 W. Vermont St.

When I show up to vote early, what will it be like?

You will present your ID and check in with a poll worker, using an iPad. The worker will hand you a blank ballot, just like if you were voting on Election Day.

As an early voter, you’ll also receive a security envelope with a label that includes your name, date of birth, precinct of residence and address.

After you’ve filled out your ballot, you’ll fold it, put it in the envelope and seal it. You and two clerks — one Democrat, one Republican – will sign the envelope. Then it will be put into a ballot box.

What happens to my ballot after I vote?

At the end of each day of early voting, the Marion County Election Board’s staff will take ballot boxes with the sealed envelopes to their service center. There, the envelopes will go into a cage, where they remain until Election Day.

The key to the cage is in a safe that can only be opened when both a Republican and a Democrat are present. They each have a key to the safe, which they turn at the same time, and then remove the key to the cage. A staff member from the Election Board takes the key and unlocks the cage to remove ballots so they can be counted.

Mirror Indy reporter Sophie Young covers services and resources. Contact her at sophie.young@mirrorindy.org.