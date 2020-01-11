Electrical fire evacuates apartment tower on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 12-story apartment building on the near north side was evacuated and left without power Saturday afternoon after an electrical fire.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the Marott Apartments, 2625 N. Meridian St., around 3:16 p.m. Saturday after multiple calls from residents reported smoke in the building. Firefighters began searching floor by floor and found much of the smoke centered around the elevator shaft. Crews determined the smoke was coming from an active fire in an electrical panel in the basement, IFD said.

The north tower of the building, which has 120 units and about 150 residents, was evacuated. Crews helped about 60 residents to evacuate; some people were not home or chose not to leave. One person was stuck in an elevator on the fourth floor and was rescued by firefighters, IFD said.

No injuries were reported.

The building management told residents of both towers that power would not be restored on Saturday night and that residents would need to find places to stay if possible.

The Marott opened in 1926 as a hotel and was converted to apartments in 1983, according to the building’s website.