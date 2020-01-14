News

Elkhart-based Dexter acquires Iowa company

by: Merritt McLaughlin, Inside INdiana Business
Posted:

ELKHART, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Elkhart-based Dexter Axle Company has acquired an Iowa-based manufacturer. Terms of the deal to purchase the company, Silent Drive, were not disclosed.

Silent Drive specializes in the heavy-duty suspension market. The company produces air suspensions for liftable tags and pushers, drive axle suspensions, as well as primary and auxiliary lift axles on trailers.

The move will expand Dexter’s reach and expand its footprint in Iowa. Dexter currently employs more than 2,400 people in the U.S. and Canada and operates 16 manufacturing facilities.

“The addition of Silent Drive to Dexter’s already-diverse product portfolio will further expand our specialty heavy duty and suspension capabilities, allowing continuous growth for both brands,” said Adam Dexter, president and CEO, Dexter. “Our companies’ core foundations of innovation and delivering a quality product align exceptionally well.”

