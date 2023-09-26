Elkhart County inmate found dead in jail cell

The Elkhart County Criminal Justice Complex is shown in July 2019 near Elkhart, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Homicide investigators are looking into the death of a 33-year-old Elkhart County jail inmate, the sheriff’s office announced Monday on social media.

Brent H. Dennis was found dead in his jail cell just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Medics from the Concord Fire Department found Dennis in the Elkhart County Correctional Complex’s medical unit, but were unable to revive him. The jail facility is off county roads 7 and 26, about a mile east of the intersection of U.S. 20 and State Road 19.

The sheriff’s office reports Goshen Police Department arrested Dennis and took him to jail on Sept. 12. Arrest warrants had been issued on counts of theft, driving under the influence, and resisting law enforcement.

Online court records show Dennis was from Goshen. He had been scheduled for a court hearing Monday afternoon on the theft charge.

As is standard practice, the sheriff’s office says, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit will conduct a death investigation.