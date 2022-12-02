Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle.
Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday.
Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
On Friday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced he had been found in a submerged vehicle near Fawn River and White School roads in Sturgis, Mich. That’s about 35 miles east of Elkhart.
Roberson and his family released this statement:
“We are devastated to learn that my brother Garvin has passed away as we have remained hopeful for his safe return over the past week. His family and fiancé Deb are appreciative of your prayers and support during this time. We have felt the love of this entire community.
To all law enforcement professionals, we express our gratitude for your dedication and professionalism as you have worked to find Garvin.
Please continue to pray for our family, for Garvin and for the lives he touched. We would like to thank you for respecting our privacy at this time as we grieve.”
Mayor Rod Roberson & Family