Elkhart mayor’s missing brother found dead in submerged vehicle in Michigan

STURGIS, Mich. (WISH) — Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a man found in a submerged vehicle.

Authorities had been searching for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson all week, issuing a statewide Silver Alert in Indiana on Monday.

Roberson, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson, was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

On Friday afternoon, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced he had been found in a submerged vehicle near Fawn River and White School roads in Sturgis, Mich. That’s about 35 miles east of Elkhart.

Roberson and his family released this statement: