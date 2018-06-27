Elvis plaque returns to building site of his last concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Elvis Presley is back in the building.

A plaque honoring the King of rock ‘n’ roll has returned. A rededication ceremony was Tuesday at the former site of Market Square Arena. The plaque honored his concert there June 26, 1977, which was his last before his death Aug.16, 1977, at age 42.

The plaque had been removed when Market Square Arena was demolished. It’s been replaced with a new apartment and retail building.

Watch the video to hear Mayor Joe Hogsett talk about the importance of the plaque.