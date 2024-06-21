Emagine offers free movie tickets for educators in July

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) – July is Educator Appreciation Month, and Emagine Theaters appreciates all educators and school staff.

Once again, Emagine will acknowledge the hard work educators put in throughout the school year. Educators are encouraged to stop by Emagine Noblesville on Wednesdays during July to receive one free movie ticket. The free ticket is only valid for shows beginning before 5 p.m. that day. Online advance tickets are not available, as educators must present proof of school employment at the box office to receive their free ticket.

To purchase additional tickets and for a full list of showtimes, visit Emagine-Entertainment.com or check out the Emagine App.

Emagine Noblesville is located at 13825 Norell Road in the Hamilton Town Center.