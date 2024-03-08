Emergency management volunteer saves woman’s life at restaurant

(HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — Many people want to help after a major emergency or disaster, but few take the time to prepare, oftentimes thinking it will not happen to them.

Hamilton County Emergency Management (HCEM) volunteer Andre Maue thought the same thing when he completed first aid, CPR, Stop the Bleed, and learned how to use an automated external defibrillator. Thankfully, he was wrong and applied his training to save a life.

Maue was at a McDonald’s restaurant on a busy Sunday afternoon in January when a strange wheezing sound came from a booth where an elderly couple was sitting. The woman stood up and brought her hands to her throat. The sounds stopped, and her airway was blocked.

“It was like a movie,” Maue said. “Everyone stopped and stared at her. My training kicked in. I rushed over, asked her if she was choking, and if I could help.”

He performed back blows, but they did not dislodge the blockage. Thankfully, when he performed the Heimlich maneuver, the woman could breathe again.

On Sunday, Maue was presented with the agency’s Life Saving Award for his quick actions.

“I am incredibly proud of those in our community who are motivated to serve something greater than themselves by joining our team,” HCEM Executive Director Shane Booker said. “They complete essential training and remain involved in our program, ready to respond. Thankfully, we do not often face emergencies or disasters, but when we do, the men and women of Emergency Management are ready to serve.”

Are you willing to join the Masters of Disaster team to ensure you have the life skills you need to make an order of chaos and potentially save a life? Go online or email Monica Peterson, Community Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator, at monica.peterson@hamiltoncounty.in.gov.

HCEM is a county public safety department charged with planning for, responding to, and helping the community recover from disasters. You can do your part by making a plan, building a kit, and staying informed. Visit ready.gov to learn how you can be ready.

The Hamilton County Reporter is a News 8 newspartner.