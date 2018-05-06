Employees, residents exposed to irritant at work release facility

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hazardous materials crews, medics and police responded Saturday night to a work release facility where employees and residents had believed to have been exposed to fentanyl.

Crews from Indianapolis Fire Department, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Marion County Health Department responded to the Duvall Residential Center in the 1800 block of Ludlow Avenue on a report of an overdose and possible exposure to fentanyl.

It was later determined that it was not fentanyl that they were exposed to. Officials are unsure what exactly the irritant was.

Between eight and 10 people, both employees and residents, had been sent to the hospital for treatment of exposure over two days, an IMPD sergeant at the scene said. They were later released.

The health department continued their investigation on Saturday night.