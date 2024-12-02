EMS techs recount treating officer, driver in CVS police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The paramedic and EMTs who treated an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer and a man shot by police said Monday their training kicked in as soon as the shots were fired.

Paramedic Steve Bruner and EMTs Breann Wilber and Bria McKissack were called to help two IMPD officers conducting a wellbeing check at the CVS at 16th and Meridian on Nov. 14. A man was unresponsive inside an SUV. At first, the driver, later identified by police as Terrance Shane, got out and talked to the officers. Bruner said he staged the ambulance nearby in case his team was needed.

He said he was about 15 or 20 feet away when Shane got back in his car and backed into Officer Tristen Grantham. At that point, another officer shot Shane. Bruner ran forward to pull Grantham to safety.

“I assessed him real quick to ensure that there were no life-threatening injuries, which, there was none, and then at that point, I rendered aid to the occupant of the vehicle,” Bruner said.

Although Shane had hit Grantham, Bruner said the officer was not trapped between Shane’s SUV and the CVS building, so he had no trouble taking him to the ambulance.

Wilber and McKissack said they took cover behind the ambulance as soon as the shooting started. Once the shooting stopped, they said they tended to Grantham after Bruner took him to the ambulance. They said the officer mainly sustained bruises.

“He was alert and oriented,” McKissack said. “We just wanted to make sure he didn’t have any loss of consciousness, anything like that, any head deformities, nothing like that, any deformities on the extremities.”

Meanwhile, Bruner said he treated Shane for a gunshot wound to the arm. He said by the time he got to Shane, another IMPD officer had already applied a tourniquet.

Wilber said their training allowed them to quickly adapt when the situation went out of control.

“That’s a situation no one expects to be put into and you don’t really know how you’re going to react,” Wilber said. “Once we realized what was going on, that’s when we came back and our training kicked in, and we provided the care that we needed to while keeping everyone as safe as they could be.”

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said the ambulance crew and Indianapolis EMS deserve his department’s thanks for their actions that day. He said it’s a good example of how the agencies can work together when things go wrong.

Shane currently faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a public safety officer and possession of narcotics. Online court records show he is scheduled to go on trial at the end of January.