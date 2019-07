INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There’s a new survey out that looks at American attitudes about science, technology, engineering and math or STEM jobs.

Two in five believe STEM worker shortage is at a crisis level.

Many employees just can’t seem to find workers that have STEM skills or education.

Youtube science star Hank Green was on Daybreak Tuesday and discussed how to encourage curiosity and development of STEM skills.

For more on this story, click on the video.