Energizer to close Franklin plant beginning April 1

Close-up of package of Energizer Lithium CR2 camera batteries on light gray surface, Lafayette, California, January 20, 2022. Photo courtesy Tech Trends. (Photo by Gado/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energizer says it will close its facility in Franklin in April.

The company provided that date to the state through its official WARN notice.

The company’s official filing says the entire facility will close and 64 jobs will be eliminated.

Layoffs will begin April 1, with the Franklin plant expected to be fully closed by the end of April.

Energizer announced last fall that it planned to cease packaging operations at the facility in the first half of 2024.

At the time, a company spokesperson told WISH-TV, “Franklin will continue to serve as the central distribution center for our U.S. battery and lights business.”