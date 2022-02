News

Entertainment mogul Marty Krofft talks legendary career

Sid and Marty Krofft are possibly the last remaining independent Hollywood entertainment moguls.

The shows these brothers have created are legendary Saturday morning staples for children.

This includes shows like “Land of the Lost,” “Lidsville,” “The Bugalos” and of course, “H.R. Pufnstuf.”

In their primetime, they’ve worked with Donnie and Marie, Barbara Mandrell and the Brady Bunch among so many others.

Marty Krofft joined us today as he celebrates 50 years of Sid and Marty Krofft productions.