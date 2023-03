1, 2 … 3 and to the 4 … Snoop Dogg rolling into Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rapper Snoop Dogg has announced a trip to Indianapolis in July.

The High School Reunion Tour will hit Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 20. The concert is part of a 33-city tour announced Monday.

Joining Snoop will be Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.

Ticket presale will start Tuesday. Sales to the general public begin at 9 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.