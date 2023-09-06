10 facts about Ms. Pat leading up to Clowes Memorial Hall Show on Sept. 9

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Ms. Pat arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrated by “The Washington Post” as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious” and hailed by “The New York Times” as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams, affectionately known as Ms. Pat, is not just a comedian but a multi-talented artist. Her unfiltered, side-splitting perspective has garnered her widespread acclaim in the comedy world.

Ms. Pat, with strong ties to Indiana as an honorary Hoosier, has made a lasting mark with her Emmy-nominated multi-cam series based on her life. She has inked an impressive overall deal with BET/Paramount Global and boasts a highly popular Netflix hour special that’s currently streaming. Her stand-up shows across the nation consistently sell out, catapulting her toward the pinnacle of comedy superstardom.

Here are 10-not-so-secret facts about Ms. Pat:

Local Legend: Ms. Pat, a seasoned comedian with appearances on Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, regularly graces comedy clubs nationwide. From “Rabbit” to Stardom: Born Patricia Williams Lee, this talented comedian grew up in a challenging environment, surrounded by drug and alcohol abuse in her grandfather’s bootlegging house in Atlanta. She became a mother of two at the age of 15 and, at the time, supported her family by selling cocaine and crack, earning her the street name “Rabbit.” Life’s Twists and Turns: Despite enduring two gunshot wounds, numerous arrests, and even being struck by a dump truck, Ms. Pat’s life took a positive turn when she met her husband, Army veteran Garrett Lee, in an Atlanta comedy club at 19. The family eventually settled on Indy’s west side after Lee’s job relocation. A Rising Comic: Ms. Pat’s comedic journey began with a welfare caseworker’s observation that she had a talent for humor. Sharing stories from her life during caseworker visits, one day, a black caseworker encouraged her to pursue comedy, recognizing her potential. The First Open Mic: To test her comedy chops, Ms. Pat decided to try an open-mic night. She figured that if her act flopped, she could keep it a secret. Luckily, it was a roaring success. A Family Joke: One of her favorite jokes involves her daughter saying, “You’re mean. I can’t wait to put you in an old-folks’ home.” Ms. Pat’s witty reply? “Child, we are 12 years apart.” Navigating Sensitive Territory: When Ms. Pat humorously reflects on her tough upbringing, some white audience members occasionally hesitate to laugh, unsure if it’s appropriate. From Comedy to Memoirs: Harper-Collins published Ms. Pat’s memoir, “Rabbit: The Autobiography of Ms. Pat” in May 2018. The Family Matriarch: Ms. Pat is a mother of four and helped raise her sister’s four daughters, one of whom lives with her. She also has a granddaughter who is 10 years old. Therapeutic Comedy: For Ms. Pat, stand-up comedy and writing have been forms of healing. Sharing her life stories onstage has been a path to inner peace, as she believes that secrets can eat away at one’s soul.

Catch Ms. Pat live Sept. 9 at Clowes Memorial Hall, 4602 Sunset Ave. Tickets are $26. Don’t miss this chance to experience her unique brand of comedy and storytelling.