2016 video shows Sean Combs’ fight with girlfriend

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 15, 2022. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (WISH) — Surveillance video from 2016 shows an physical altercation between Sean “Diddy” Combs and his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The video aligns with allegations raised in a federal lawsuit filed by Ventura in November and now settled, and portrays Combs engaged in a series of physical actions toward Ventura, according to video obtained by CNN and reviewed by News 8.

The footage dated March 5, 2016, is said to have taken place at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

In the video, Ventura walks out of a hotel room and heads toward a bank of elevators. Combs, covered in a towel, is seen running down the hallway after her. He catches her, appears to knock her down to the ground, and proceeds to repeatedly kick her while she’s down.

As Ventura lies on the floor, the video shows, Combs retrieves things on the floor near the elevators. He then kicks her one more time before dragging her by her sweatshirt. Ventura eventually rises to her feet, collects her belongings, and reaches for a phone on the hallway wall.

Combs returns, appearing to shove her against a mirror in the hallway before aggressively throwing an object towards her.

Ventura reached a settlement with Combs regarding the incident. The suit alleges instances of physical violence and coercion.

Combs’ attorney issued a statement saying that Combs denies any wrongdoing, CNN reported.