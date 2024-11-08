Grammy Awards 2025 nominees: Beyoncé leads with 11 nods
(CNN) — The nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards were revealed on Friday morning.
Beyoncé added to her all-time record number of Grammy nominations with 11, followed by Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish with seven nods each. Beyoncé now has a career total 99 Grammy nominations — more than any other artst — but she’s not yet won the Recording Academy’s top prize, album of the year.
Winners will be revealed at the event in Los Angeles on Feb. 2.
See below for a list of nominees in several top categories. A full list of nominations in all 94 categories can be found here.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- André 3000 – “New Blue Sun”
- Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
- Billie Eilish – “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
- Chappell Roan – “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
- Charli XCX -“Brat”
- Jacob Collier – “Djesse Vol. 4”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Short n’ Sweet”
- Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”
RECORD OF THE YEAR
- The Beatles – “Now and Then”
- Beyoncé -“Texas Hold ’Em”
- Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Charli XCX – “360”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
- Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – “Fortnight”
SONG OF THE YEAR
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
- Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With a Smile”
- Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” [ft. Post Malone]
- Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
- Sabrina Carpenter -“Please Please Please”
- Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Benson Boone.
- Sabrina Carpenter.
- Doechii.
- Khruangbin.
- RAYE.
- Chappell Roan.
- Shaboozey.
- Teddy Swims
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
- Beyoncé – “Bodyguard”
- Sabrina Carpenter -“Espresso”
- Charli XCX – “Apple”
- Billie Eilish -“Birds of a Feather”
- Chappell Roan -“Good Luck, Babe!”
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
- Gracie Abrams ft. Taylor – “Us”
- Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – “Levii’s Jeans”
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – “Guess”
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – “The Boy Is Mine”
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars -“Die With a Smile”
BEST RAP ALBUM
- Common & Pete Rock -“The Auditorium Vol. 1”
- Doechii – “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
- Eminem – “The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)”
- Future & Metro Boomin – “We Don’t Trust You”
- J. Cole – “Might Delete Later”
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
- Cardi B – “Enough (Miami)”
- Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – “When the Sun Shines Again”
- Doechii -“Nissan Altima”
- Eminem – “Houdini”
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”
- Glorilla – “Yeah Glo!”
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
- Beyoncé – “Cowboy Carter”
- Post Malone -“F-1 Trillion”
- Kacey Musgraves -“Deeper Well”
- Chris Stapleton – “Higher”
- Lainey Wilson – “Whirlwind”
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
- Beyoncé – “16 Carriages”
- Chris Stapleton – “It Takes a Woman”
- Jelly Roll -“I Am Not Okay”
- Kacey Musgraves – “The Architect”
- Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
BEST ROCK ALBUM
- The Black Crowes – “Happiness Bastards”
- Fontaines D.C. -“Romance”
- Green Day -“Saviors”
- Idles -“TANGK”
- Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
- The Rolling Stones – “Hackney Diamonds”
- Jack White – “No Name”
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
- The Beatles – “Now and Then”
- The Black Keys – “Beautiful People (Stay High)”
- Green Day – “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
- Idles – “Gift Horse”
- Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”
- St. Vincent – “Broken Man”
BEST R&B ALBUM
- Chris Brown – “11:11 (Deluxe)”
- Lalah Hathaway – “Vantablack”
- Muni Long -“Revenge”
- Lucky Daye – “Algorithm”
- Usher – “Coming Home”
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
- Chris Brown – “Residuals”
- Coco Jones – “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
- Jhené Aiko – “Guidance”
- Muni Long – “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
- SZA – “Saturn”
