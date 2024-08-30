3 Indiana sites make America’s Favorite Make-Out Spots

NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Looking for the best places to make out with a special someone during Labor Day weekend in Indiana?

I got you, babe.

DatingNews.com asked 3,000 couples across the nation to recommend the ultimate make-out spots based on their own experiences. Then a reporter for the website compiled a list of the top 150 recommendations in the country and called it America’s 150 Favorite Make-Out Spots.

In Indiana, the top three locations were Brown County State Park near Nashville; the Lake Michigan shoreline in Michigan City; and Turkey Run State Park near Marshall in Parke County.

Couples noted the peaceful surroundings and natural views at Brown County State Park and on the Lake Michigan shoreline. At Turkey Run State Park, couples noted the seclusion of scenic canyons, forests and Sugar Creek.

In the national ranking, Brown County State Park was No. 82, Lake Michigan shoreline was No. 107, and Turkey Run State Park was No. 133.

John McCallister from Datingnews.com reported, “The make-out spot is a time-honored part of dating culture, immortalized in film, song, and story. From Danny and Sandy’s not-so-happy make-out session at the drive-in, to Jack and Rose’s passionate rendezvous in the cargo hold, we’ve been looking for paradise by the dashboard light for decades.”

“It comes as no surprise that many of the places on the list of 150 make-out spots are national parks and scenic highways. Whether you’re driving through Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park or Montana’s Going-to-the-Sun Road, there are bound to be plenty of places to enjoy the views and pucker up.”

The top three recommended U.S. make-out spots on the list were Hana Highway around Maui, Hawaii; the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg, Tennessee; and Pikes Peak Highway around Colorado Springs, Colorado.