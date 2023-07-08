3 shows left in summer concert series at Cool Creek Park in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Cool Creek Park in Westfield continued its summer concert series on Friday night.

Hamilton County Parks & Recreation holds the $5 concerts. They’re free for kids 12 and younger. This year’s series started June 23.

Friday night’s performance was from Mike Notaro and Joe Valentino. They are Indiana University graduates in the rock-and-roll cover band Mike & Joe.

In addition to the music, families also had the chance to try out local food vendors, and kids could enjoy bouncy houses and experience archery.

The concerts will resume July 28 with Bon Jovi cover band Crush Bon Jovi Experience; Aug. 4 with Der Polkatz an Indianapolis polka band; and Aug. 11, when Indianapolis-own Josh Kaufman will perform with the Nauti Yachtys.

Tickets are available online. The park is east of U.S. 31 at 2000 E. 151st St.