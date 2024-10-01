30 days of Swift: Get ready Swifties, she’s coming to Indianapolis!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As the countdown reaches 30 days before Taylor invades Indianapolis, WISH-TV is looking back on our previous reporting on Taylor Swift and sharing new stories. For the next 30 days we’ll share flashback stories and new reporting on everything Swift.

This story originally appeared on WISH-TV.com on August 3, 2023:

We may never ever be getting back together, but Taylor Swift is getting together with Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium.

Registration for tickets is available. Swifited have until Saturday to quality to become a verified fan. Tickets are officially scheduled to go on sale Aug. 11.

Due to massive demand for this Love Story, Swift is adding dates to her “Eras Tour”. The latest dates are at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 1st, 2nd and 3rd 2024. That’s a Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket details are pending, but this show is sure to be one for the books. Previous Swift shows have spurred “UFO sightings” and “earthquakes”.

Swift embarked on The Eras Tour in March of 2023 which broke records for the most concert tickets sold in one day.

Swift’s album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) made Swift the woman with the most number-one albums (12) in Billboard 200 history, surpassing Barbra Streisand.

In the US, Swift has sold over 37.3 million albums as of 2019, when Billboard placed her eighth on its Greatest of All Time Artists Chart. Nine of her songs have topped the Billboard Hot 100. She is the longest-reigning act of the Billboard Artist 100 (74 weeks), the soloist with the most cumulative weeks (62) atop the Billboard 200, the woman with the most Billboard 200 number-ones (12), Hot 100 entries (212), top-ten songs (42), and weeks atop the Top Country Albums (99), and the act with the most Digital Songs number-ones (26). Swift is the first woman to chart four albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 simultaneously, chart 11 albums simultaneously, and has the most consecutive years with a new number-one album in the U.S. (5). She is the second highest-certified female digital singles artist (and fifth overall) in the U.S., with 137.5 million total units certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and the first woman to have both an album (Fearless) and a song (“Shake It Off”) certified Diamond.