43-year-old orangutan comes to stay at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ember is the Indianapolis Zoo’s newest orangutan.

The zoo says she is 43 years old, and came from the Pittsburgh Zoo.

In honor of World Orangutan Day on Monday, keepers threw her a special party, and, on Tuesday, she got a chance to venture outside for the first time.

The zoo says she is the oldest orangutan at the zoo.