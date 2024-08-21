Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

43-year-old orangutan comes to stay at Indianapolis Zoo

New orangutan at Indianapolis Zoo

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ember is the Indianapolis Zoo’s newest orangutan.

The zoo says she is 43 years old, and came from the Pittsburgh Zoo.

In honor of World Orangutan Day on Monday, keepers threw her a special party, and, on Tuesday, she got a chance to venture outside for the first time.

The zoo says she is the oldest orangutan at the zoo.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’ | Indiana delegate to...
UnPhiltered /
Kroger’s fight against a federal...
Business /
Indiana woman among 3 people...
Indiana News /
Colts DT Raekwon Davis grateful...
Newsletter /
Taylor Swift goes behind the...
Entertainment /
Lawrence Township rivalry named “Game...
High School - The Zone /
Colts to play starters in...
Indianapolis Colts /
How to help teach English...
Multicultural News /