57 years after Beatles came to Indy, a Carmel tribute is planned

The Beatles performs in their 1964 American Tour at the Indiana State Fair Coliseum in Indianapolis. A view from behind shows drummer Ringo Starr of the band performing on stage Sept. 3, 1964. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

CARMEL, Ind. (Hamilton County Reporter) — The Carmel Symphony Orchestra will accompany Classical Mystery Tour, a troupe of musicians, to perform a Beatles musical tribute at 7 p.m. Sunday in The Centerpiece.

Coxhall Gardens’ outdoor, terraced amphitheater is at 11677 Towne Road.

It was 57 years ago today – Sept. 3, 1964 – the four young Brits who had taken the world by storm appeared in Indianapolis for two performances at the Indiana State Fair: An afternoon show at the Coliseum, and an evening concert in front of the Grandstand. Beatlemania was on full display in the Hoosier state.

Fast-forward to this Sunday, the one-concert-only appearance sponsored by the Carmel city government will mark the first time Carmel Symphony, led by Artistic Director Janna Hymes, has performed in The Centerpiece.

Classical Mystery Tour is comprised of four musicians who artistically pay the highest tribute to the Fab Four through their musical stylings and spot-on delivery of not only the iconic band’s sound, but their larger-than-life, onstage personas. Their performance includes wardrobe changes that represent the Lads from Liverpool’s musical stages through time.

General admission is $25 per person. Bring blankets or chairs for lawn seating at the park. General admission for children 6 and younger are free.

Additional event and ticket information is at CarmelSymphony.org or by calling (317) 844-9717.