8 apple orchards, pumpkin patches near Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indiana welcomes the official first week of autumn, apple orchards and pumpkin patches around Indianapolis are hot right now for seasonal activities. Whether it’s apple picking, wagon rides, or exploring corn mazes, here are several spots near the Circle City to explore this fall.
Apple Orchards
Stuckey Farm Orchard & Cider Mill
Opens in late June, peak apple picking in late August and early September
Known For: Apples, pumpkins, and wagon rides through the orchard in autumn.
19975 Hamilton Boone County Rd., Sheridan, 317-769-4172
Anderson Orchard
Opens in July, peak apple picking in September
Known For: Apples, red raspberries, pumpkins, chestnuts, fresh apple cider, caramel apples, and homemade apple butter.
369 E. Greencastle Rd., Mooresville, 317-831-4181
Tuttle Orchards
Farm store open year-round, peak apple picking in September
Known For: Apples and pumpkins. Over 30+ activities for all ages inside the barn and outside on the farm.
5717 N. 300 W., Greenfield, 317-326-2278
Beasley’s Orchard
Open daily through Thursday, Oct. 31
Known For: Apple and pumpkin picking, corn maze, apple cannons, and themed weekends such as Dog Days at the Maze and Halloweekend.
2304 E. Main St., Danville, 317-745-4876
Pumpkin Patches
Waterman’s Family Farm
Open daily through Tuesday, Oct. 31
Known For: Hayrides, corn maze, games such as duckpin bowling, football toss, and human hamster wheel.
7010 E. Raymond St., Indianapolis, 317-356-6995
Lark Ranch
Dates vary through Sunday, Oct. 27
Known For: Pumpkin picking, gem mining, pony rides, bungee trampolines, rock wall, and adult zipline.
1611 N. Meridian Rd., Greenfield, 844-516-6837
Piney Acres Farm
Dates vary from Saturday, Sept. 28 through Wednesday, Oct. 30
Known For: Pumpkin picking, large kids’ zone, and the Scream Farm haunted attraction after dark.
1115 E. 1000 N., Fortville, 317-326-1700
Kelsay Farms
Dates vary from Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 27
Known For: Seven-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, jump pad, bale mountain, and petting zoo.
6848 N. County Rd. 250 E., Whiteland
For those planning to attend these events, early reservations or ticket purchases are encouraged due to high demand during the fall season. Check their websites or call before planning your trip as hours vary.