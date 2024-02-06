9 bands set for Greenwood Summer Concert Series

A view of the city of Greenwood, Indiana's popular Summer Concert Series. (Provided Photo/City of Greenwood)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Get the lawn chairs ready, music lovers, the Greenwood city government on Monday announced nine bands coming to its Summer Concert Series.

About 15,000 people visited the amphitheater at Craig Park in 2023 for the summer series, says Greenwood’s Parks and Recreation Department. Another 4,000 attended the fall series. The venue can hold up to 3,000 concert-goers. The park is off South Meridian Street just a short jaunt northeast of the I-69 interchange for Smith Valley Road.

So, get out your smartphone calendar and let’s go straight to the 2024 lineup:

June 1: Toy Factory.

June 8: Jai Baker Trio.

June 15: Crush Bon Jovi Experience.

June 22: The Woomblies Rock Orchestra.

July 13: 45 RPM.

July 20: Tastes Like Chicken.

July 27: 90 Proof.

Aug. 3: The Big 80’s.

Aug. 10: That ‘90s Band.

A news release announcing the bands said, “Select local food trucks will provide food at each concert along with drink options from Oaken Barrel Brewing Company and Mallow Run Winery.”

Johnson Memorial Health is presenting the show, the Parks and Recreation Department says.

The fall series lineup will be announced later, the city says.

