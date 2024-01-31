A little country, a lot of rock ‘n’ roll at Rushville amphitheater summer shows

The Riverside Park Amphitheater is at 100 W. Water St. in Rushville, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheater Website)

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Riverside Park Organizing Committee has announced the lineup for the 2024 Free Summer Concert Series at the Rushville Riverside Park Amphitheatre.

A release said the acts will include a “diverse range of national, regional and area talent,” and local and regional favorites, explosive party bands, and national touring acts paying tribute to Queen, Alabama, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Def Leppard and more.

The series is set to open June 8. Here are the shows:

EXCITABLE, a tribute to rock band Def Leppard. June 15: Area favorite Lindsay Flannery will open The Boy Band Night featuring hits from Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, One Direction and Jonas Brothers.

Riverside Park is south of downtown Rushville, about an hour’s drive southeast of downtown Indianapolis.