ACM Awards 2024: See the full list of winners

Lainey Wilson wins the award for Female Artist of The Year at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards from Ford Center at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

(CNN) — The 2024 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place on Thursday with country music superstar and actress Reba McEntire as the ceremony’s host.

Lainey Wilson – who won this year’s entertainer of the year award – and Chris Stapleton were the big winners of the evening, each taking home three ACM Awards each.

Luke Combs took home the trophy for single of the year for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s hit song “Fast Car” after leading the nominees with eight nods.

Jelly Roll made an impassioned speech after he and Wilson won the music event of the year award for “Save Me.” With tears in his eyes, Jelly Roll said, “I never thought I’d be standing here.”

Pop singer Dua Lipa made a surprise appearance to perform a duet with Stapleton of his song “Think I’m in Love With You.” After the performance, Lipa told backstage host Bobby Bones that she and Stapleton have “been talking about this for a little while” and that she’s “such a fan” of the country star.

Wilson, Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Post Malone, Noah Kahan and Gwen Stefani, among others, also performed.

Known as “Country Music’s Party of the Year,” the event took place live from Ford Center in Frisco, Texas, and streamed live.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

WINNER : Lainey Wilson.

: Lainey Wilson. Luke Combs.

Jelly Roll.

Cody Johnson.

Chris Stapleton.

Morgan Wallen.



FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER : Lainey Wilson.

: Lainey Wilson. Kelsea Ballerini.

Ashley McBryde.

Megan Moroney.

Kacey Musgraves.

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER : Chris Stapleton.

: Chris Stapleton. Luke Combs.

Jelly Roll.

Cody Johnson.

Morgan Wallen.

DUO OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Dan + Shay.

Dan + Shay. Brooks & Dunn.

Brothers Osborne.

Maddie & Tae.

The War And Treaty.

GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Old Dominion.

Old Dominion. Flatland Cavalry.

Lady A.

Little Big Town.

Zac Brown Band.

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Megan Moroney.

Megan Moroney. Kassi Ashton.

Ashley Cooke.

Hannah Ellis.

Kylie Morgan.

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Nate Smith.

Nate Smith. ERNEST.

Kameron Marlowe.

Dylan Scott.

Conner Smith.

NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Tigirlily Gold.

Tigirlily Gold. Neon Union.

Restless Road.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Higher” – Chris Stapleton.

“Higher” – Chris Stapleton. “Gettin’ Old” – Luke Combs.

“Leather” – Cody Johnson.

“One Thing At A Time” – Morgan Wallen.

“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good)” – Kelsea Ballerini.

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Fast Car” – Luke Combs.

“Fast Car” – Luke Combs. “Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum.

“Last Night” – Morgan Wallen.

“Need A Favor” – Jelly Roll.

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis.

SONG OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis.

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis. “Fast Car” – Luke Combs.

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson.

“The Painter” – Cody Johnson.

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney.

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson).

“Save Me” – Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson). “Can’t Break Up Now” – Old Dominion, Megan Moroney.

“Different ‘Round Here” – Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs).

“I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves).

“Man Made A Bar” – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church).

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum.

“Burn It Down” – Parker McCollum. “Human” – Cody Johnson.

“In Your Love” – Tyler Childers.

“Next Thing You Know” – Jordan Davis.

“Tennessee Orange” – Megan Moroney.

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jessie Jo Dillon.

Jessie Jo Dillon. Ashley Gorley.

Hillary Lindsey.

Chase McGill.

Josh Thompson.

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR