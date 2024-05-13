Actor Steve Buscemi punched in the face while walking in NYC

Steve Buscemi, pictured in April 2023, has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(CNN) — Hollywood actor Steve Buscemi has been treated for injuries after being punched in the face while walking in New York City.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) told CNN it is investigating the assault, which took place on Wednesday and is the latest in a string of random attacks in the city.

Last month, CNN spoke to half a dozen women who said they were hit in the face out of nowhere while on the streets of New York City.

“Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” his publicist said in a statement to CNN.

“He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes, though incredibly sad for everyone that this has happened to while also walking the streets of NY,” the statement said.

According to the NYPD, officers were called to the scene at 369 3rd Avenue just before noon on Wednesday, May 8.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed a 66-year-old male was punched in the face by an unidentified individual,” the police statement said.

“EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Bellevue in stable condition for treatment regarding bruising, swelling, and bleeding to his left eye,” the NYPD said.

“At this time are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said.

“The individual is described as a male with dark complexion, wearing a dark colored baseball style cap, blue t shirt, black pants, white sneakers, and carrying a bookbag,” according to police.

The police department has asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

NYPD appealed for the public’s help in identifying this man.

(Photo by New York City Police Department via CNN Newsource)

Buscemi was born in Brooklyn, New York. He is best known for starring in films such as “Reservoir Dogs” (1992) and “Fargo” (1996), as well as TV series including “Boardwalk Empire” and “30 Rock.”