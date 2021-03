Actor to be first transgender man on cover of Time magazine

(CNN) — Actor Elliot Page has made history.

Page is the first transgender man to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

The actor announced in December he is transgender and identifies as non-binary. He sat down with the magazine for his first interview since that announcement.

The star of the movie “Juno” said that the pandemic gave him time to accept his gender identity and to “fully become” who he is.

The edition featuring Page hits stands on Friday.