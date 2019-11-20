Actor Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers’ distant cousin

Fred Rogers, the host of the children’s television series “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” rests his arms on a small trolley in this promotional portrait from the 1980s. (Family Communications Inc./Getty Images)

(CNN) — Talk about getting into character!

Actor tom hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers, the man who played Mister Rogers on the children’s TV show.

The two are sixth cousins, ancestry.com discovered.

Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks says he didn’t know they were related when he took the role. The actors share a fifth great-grandfather, who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th century.

The film premiers Friday.