Entertainment

Actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73 after breast cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia at ANZ Stadium on Feb. 16, 2020, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images)

(WISH/CNN) — Actress Olivia Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in southern California, her husband, John Easterling, said on Facebook. She was 73.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” her husband’s post said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.

The British-born, Australian-raised singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the 1970s charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” where she starred opposite John Travolta.

As Sandy in the movie, she sang with Travolta in “You’re the One that I Want,” “Summer Nights,” and “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.