Advent calendar trend expands with diverse food and drink options

This delicious countdown is an adventure through incredible cheeses and pairings, hidden behind a merry scene of cheese characters. Parmigiano Reggiano, Manchego, truffle cheddar, and more top cheeses,

(AP) — The advent calendar phenomenon is growing every year, with so many exciting, fun, beautiful, and delicious options available. In the food and drink space alone, there is truly something for everyone.

See’s 2024 Advent Calendar contains 24 days of premium See’s candies, while Cheese virtuoso Murray’s has their 12 Days of Cheese advent calendar.

Coffee lovers will love Onyx Coffee Lab’s journey through the world of specialty coffee, while there’s 12 Days of Hot Sauce for the heat lover in your life. A company by the name Give Them Beer offers you the chance to give someone…. well, yes, 12 days of beer. But also, 12 days of jerky and bourbon.

There are plenty of fun calendars out there for young people, including the Hot Wheels 2024 Advent Calendar, the Crayola Christmas Countdown Calendar, and Bluey’s Christmas Swim Advent Calendar.

There’s also a perfect calendar for someone who loves to fish: the Fishing Advent Calendar, complete with 24 realistic lures that can be used throughout the season. For the friend who loves having new scents in their home, the Yankee Candle Advent Calendar is a must-have.