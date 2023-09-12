Aerosmith cancels 30 days of shows, Indianapolis still on for October

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday, May 1, 2023 the dates for their farewell tour called “Peace Out” starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This might leave a hole in your soul, but the band Aerosmith announced it has postponed the next 30 days of tour performances, including shows in Chicago, Detroit, and Cleveland.

The postponement comes after band lead singer Steven Tyler sustained vocal chord damage during Saturday’s performance in New York.

Tyler said in a Facebook post, “I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

According to the band’s PEACE OUT tour schedule, their Oct. 29 performance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is still on.

The band also says that all previously purchased tickets to the canceled shows will be honored for rescheduled dates.

Refunds will also be available for those who can’t make it to the rescheduled shows.

Below is a list of the rescheduled performances with their new dates.