ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 13: Alabama performs on stage at The Fox Theatre on April 13, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country band Alabama has rescheduled it’s Saturday tour stop in Indianapolis for 2020.

The band was originally scheduled to perform as part of its 50th Anniversary Tour on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

❗️ NEW DATE ❗️ Alabama's November 9, 2019 show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has officially been rescheduled to Thursday, October 15, 2020.



The tour date has been rescheduled for Thursday, October, 15, 2020.

Details about why the performance was rescheduled were not immediately available.