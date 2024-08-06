Alabama to perform at Fishers Event Center

Randy Owen of Alabama performs during the Alabama Roll On North American Tour at Bridgestone Arena on July 19, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Country rock group Alabama will stop at the Fishers Event Center later this year as part of its North American concert tour, according to promoter Outback Presents.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Fishers Event Center website. Alabama’s show will be Dec. 9; the promoter’s news release did not share the show time.

American singer-songwriter and saxophonist Lee Greenwood will be a special guest at the concert.

The Fishers Event Center is scheduled to open in November. Operators tout it as the largest midsize event center in the Indianapolis region.

