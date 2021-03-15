Alabama’s April concert at Bankers Life rescheduled to January

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 22: Inductees Teddy Gentry, Jeff Cook and Randy Owen of Alabama attend the 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Concert at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The band Alabama has rescheduled its April concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for January, the fieldhouse said Monday.

The concert, which is part of the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, was planned for April 8. It will now be held on Jan. 15. The venue said the decision was made “after considering the guidance of public health experts to ensure the well-being of fans.”

𝙍𝙀𝙎𝘾𝙃𝙀𝘿𝙐𝙇𝙀𝘿: @TheAlabamaBand 50th Anniversary Tour originally scheduled for April 8, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022.



ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/OXQ77vywkl — Bankers Life Fieldhouse (@TheFieldhouse) March 15, 2021

All the tickets purchased for the original concert date will be honored on the new date, and refunds are available through Jan. 1, 2022, Bankers Life said in a statement.

Full statement: