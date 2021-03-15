Alabama’s April concert at Bankers Life rescheduled to January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The band Alabama has rescheduled its April concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for January, the fieldhouse said Monday.
The concert, which is part of the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour, was planned for April 8. It will now be held on Jan. 15. The venue said the decision was made “after considering the guidance of public health experts to ensure the well-being of fans.”
All the tickets purchased for the original concert date will be honored on the new date, and refunds are available through Jan. 1, 2022, Bankers Life said in a statement.
Full statement:
After considering the guidance of public health experts to ensure the well-being of fans, the ALABAMA concert originally scheduled for April 8, 2021 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse has been rescheduled for Saturday, January 15, 2022.
All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date. Please go to www.ticketmaster.com or visit us in person at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Box Office for tickets. Refunds will be available at the original point of purchase up through January 1, 2022, fourteen days prior to the rescheduled date of the concert.
We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.