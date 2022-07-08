Entertainment

AMC offers Discount Tuesdays on films through October

This May 8, 2020, photo shows an AMC Theatre in Clinton Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another movie theater group will be offering discounts once a week.

AMC has announced its movies will be $5 on Tuesdays through the end of October. Flix Brewhouse in Carmel also has a discount day, $5.25 movies on Wednesdays.

Discount days at theaters can vary from the lowered prices for showtimes early in the day, to discounted tickets allowing moviegoers to pay one price to see three movies in a month.

For AMC’s discount Tuesdays, special events and some movies are not eligible. However, discount Tuesdays include IMAX films where they’re available. The Discount Tuesdays began during the COVID-19 pandemic and proved to be popular.

“To participate in $5 Discount Tuesdays, AMC guests need only to be a member of the AMC Stubs program, including AMC Stubs Insider, which is free to join,” says a news release from the theater group.