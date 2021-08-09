Entertainment

Cedar Point amusement park closing roller coaster

In this July 2, 2014, file photo, Matt Ouimet, chief executive of Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., greets a guest at Cedar Point amusement park, in Sandusky, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Seewer, File)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WLWT) — Cedar Point is closing one of its roller coasters forever.

After years of speculation, the amusement park announced over the weekend that the Wicked Twister roller coaster will close for good.

Final rides will be given on Sept. 6, park officials said.

The roller coaster has given more than 16 million rides since its debut in 2002, but the coaster’s lifespan has largely run its course. Park officials said the ride will close “as we prepare for future park improvements.”

In a cryptic blog post, Cedar Point did not elaborate on what the park plans to do with the now-available space.

In late 2001, Cedar Point announced to the world that it would build the planet’s tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster. For just about 20 years, it kept that title.

Wicked Twister dominated the park’s skyline, with its twin 215-foot-tall bright yellow spiraling vertical spikes.

Park officials promised to announce “more fun details” about Wicked Twister’s final days.