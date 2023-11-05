An interview with ‘barely living’ Monty Python co-founder John Cleese

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “He who laughs the most, learns best,” and you will surely be laughing when the esteemed British actor and comedian John Cleese performs in Indianapolis on Sunday.

The “barely living” comedic legend is bringing his new show, An Evening with the Late John Cleese, to the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre.

Cleese joined News 8’s Richard Essex in an interview to share more about his comedic history, the tour, and what audiences can expect from an evening with the “late” performer.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are on sale on the LiveNation website.

