Anthony Anderson to host 75th Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 13: Anthony Anderson attends the 2023 FOX Winter Junket at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Well-known actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host the 75th Emmy Awards, Fox and the Television Academy announced Wednesday.

The Emmy’s will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles, Monday, January 15, 2024 on Fox, and will also be available the next day on Hulu, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement posted on its website.

That date is also the federal holiday celebrating the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television,” said Anderson.

The awards were originally set to air Sept. 18, but was delayed as the Hollywood writers and actors strikes were in full swing, according to the Hollywood reporter.

“Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy,” said Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

Anderson is known for multiple roles, including the critically-acclaimed “Black-ish.” He recently hosted the music gaming series “We Are Family” for Fox and executive producer Jamie Foxx, according to the Hollywood Reporter.